SPOKANE, Wash. — The two suspects arrested early Sunday in connection to a shooting in Downtown Spokane made their first court appearances Tuesday afternoon.

Siblings Destiny and Emmanuel Tensley were both charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and two counts of drive-by shooting.

The Tensleys were released from jail on their own recognizance over the weekend. On Tuesday, they were re-booked into the Spokane County Jail and their bond was set at $50,000.

According to an affidavit, Destiny allegedly shot 41-year-old Ladondra and Sadondra Geter at 400 W. Sprague Ave. shortly before 1 a.m. on Oct. 27. Court document show Emmanuel was driving the car Destiny got into after the shooting.

According to the affidavit, Ladondra Geter told police a fight had happened earlier in the night between Destiny and Sadondra's girlfriend in the parking lot at Lucky's Bar.

Sadondra said Tensley threatened to kill her a few months prior to the shooting, which was relayed through Sadondra's grandmother, according to the affidavit. Sadondra also said Tensley called her and threatened to shoot her before the fight in the Lucky's parking lot.

Tensley allegedly left in a Ford Expedition before allegedly returning with gun, at which point the Geters said she fired "four to five" shots, according to the records. Ladondra was hit in the leg by a bullet, while Sadondra was hit in the right hip and arm.

A witness at the scene told police that Tensley said "I'm about to kill a b----" before the shooting, according to the records. Witnesses also corroborated that Tensely shot the Geters.

Another witness told police Destiny Tensley had fired in response to being pepper sprayed during a fight, while other witnesses said no altercation was happening at the time of the shooting. A Spokane police detective said Tensley's eyes were red and puffy, consistent with being pepper sprayed.

Spokane Police Sgt. Arredondo, who was watching the situation unfold, said two groups including the Geters and the Tensleys were arguing before the shots were fired.

