SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police say two back-to-back shootings in the city’s busy downtown bar district sapped the department’s resources over the weekend.

A larger amount of people than normal flocked to downtown Spokane over the weekend for Halloween parties at several bars, police said.

An officer working in the area of Main Avenue and Division Street was flagged over to Borracho’s just after midnight on either Saturday or Sunday for reports that a man had shot someone. When the officer arrived, he saw a man being held down on the ground with a gun laying close to him.

Officers later learned that there was a fight at Borracho’s where the man pulled a gun and fired one round. No one was hit and police do not believe the man fired the gun at a specific person.

Minutes after closing the crime scene, an officer at 400 W. Sprague Ave. reported that he heard numerous shots fired and the suspect vehicle was driving away. Officers stopped the vehicle at 1st Avenue and Stevens Street and contacted all occupants, including 24-year-old Destiny Tensley.

Officers went to the scene of the original shooting at a large parking lot located on the southwest corner of Sprague Avenue and Washington Street.

Police said shell casings were found in the parking lot but victims did not come forth. Two women arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening while police investigated the incident.

Officers learned during the investigation that the shooting was not a random act and both parties knew each other.

Tensley was booked for 2 counts of first-degree assault for shooting 2 people, police said. The driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Emmanuel Tensley, was also booked for 2 counts of first-degree assault.

Editor’s note: Spokane police have not clarified whether shootings happened on Saturday or Sunday. This story will be updated when that information is made available.

