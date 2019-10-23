SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was shot in in the leg by his business partner just after midnight on Wednesday in Northeast Spokane, according to Spokane Police Officer John O'Brien.

The man was shot in the leg and hit over the head with a handgun in the area of Sanson Avenue and Regal Street, O'Brien said.

The victim reported his former business partner was the one who attacked him, and gave a description of his car which allowed police to apprehend the suspect near Market Street and Hawthorne Road.

The suspect was identified as Michael R. Greene, 38, according to O'Brien.

Greene has past charges for possession of a controlled substance and attempting to elude, which bars Greene from owning firearms. He was arrested for first degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree, according to O'Brien.

