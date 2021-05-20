Post Falls woman killed in fiery I-90 crash, ISP searches for witnesses

According to the Kootenai County Coroner’s Office, the victim was identified as Darci Melvin, 54, of Post Falls.

POST FALLS, Idaho — Idaho State Police are looking for witnesses to a fatal crash that occurred on I-90 between Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene on Tuesday night.

According to a press release from ISP, troopers were called to a vehicle fire on the westbound shoulder of I-90 at 10:51 p.m. When troopers arrived on scene, they found a car burning on the westbound roadside and the fire had spread to nearby trees.

ISP investigators found evidence that the 2018 Subaru Cross Trek was eastbound on I-90 near milepost 9 when it drove into the median. After crossing the median, the car vaulted across both westbound lanes and the raised guardrail and landed in the trees on the westbound roadside of I-90. The driver of the car died in the crash.

