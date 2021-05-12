x
West Riverside Ave in Downtown Spokane closed for auto-pedestrian crash

The victim was transferred to the hospital for their injuries.
Credit: KREM

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash on West Riverside Avenue between Stevens Street and Washington Street Wednesday evening. 

The person who was hit was transferred to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Spokane Police Corporal Nick Briggs.

According to a press release, the driver is cooperating with law enforcement.

West Riverside Avenue between Stevens and Washington will be closed for several hours, the police request that drivers use an alternate route.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

