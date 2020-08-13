25-year-old man killed in North Spokane stabbing, person of interest in custody

The stabbing was reported at 5:50 a.m. on Thursday in the 900 block of E. Princeton Avenue.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 25-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in North Spokane on Thursday morning.

The stabbing was reported at 5:50 a.m. in the 900 block of E. Princeton Avenue. Spokane police and medics responded to the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but he died despite life-saving measures.

Police began searching for a male person of interest and later found him. They said he and the victim are residents of a home in the area.

A citizen tip and police patrolling the area helped authorities locate the person of interest 10 blocks away from the home.

Roads in the area are not closed, but police are expected to remain on scene for the next several hours.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.