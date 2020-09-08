Man faces murder charge after woman found dead in Browne's Addition

A woman was found dead, slumped over in her car of what appeared to be unnatural causes, according to Spokane Police Ofc. John O'Brien.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in her car in Browne's Addition on Saturday, according to Spokane Police Ofc. John O'Brien.

Police said the woman appeared to die of "unnatural causes."

A citizen initially called for a medic after noticing the woman slumped over in her car around 2:38 p.m. Saturday afternoon. An officer also responded and discovered the woman was deceased, O'Brien said.

Officers identified a person of interest, 36-year-old Nathan A. Beale, from a residence in the immediate area, according to Ofc. O'Brien. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail for a second-degree murder charge.

It is unclear if Beale and the woman knew each other.

Officers also issued search warrants to seize the victim's vehicle and search the residence on the 1900 block of West Second Ave.

Major Crimes arrived on the scene and took over the investigation.