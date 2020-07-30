Lori Isenberg tried to poison husband in Florida before his death, documents say

Court documents filed by the Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney on July 9, 2020 detail new evidence found relating to Larry Isenberg’s death.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Court documents filed in early July detail research Lori Isenberg did before her husband was found dead in Lake Coeur d’Alene on March 1, 2018.

Lori Isenberg is charged with first-degree murder in connection to her husband Larry Isenberg’s death. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Documents claim Isenberg took steps to kill her husband in Florida. She researched Florida water depths, currents, tides, boating accidents and boat rentals, the documents say.

Prosecutors also claim she poisoned Larry Isenberg in Florida with the same substance she used to poison him before he went into Lake Coeur d’Alene, documents say. Larry Isenberg's autopsy ultimately showed no signs of stroke or drowning, but did show a lethal amount of Benadryl in his system.

Court documents also say Lori Isenberg researched Lake Pend Oreille to include overnight boating, weather conditions and lake distances.

The couple’s community property was also liquidated immediately after Larry Isenberg’s death, according to documents. Real and personal property were transferred to others, including her children and sister, documents say.

Isenberg was arrested on a murder charge after her husband's death in 2018.

Jail records indicate that Isenberg was arrested at about 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 24. She is being held on a $2 million bond in the Kootenai County Jail, which her public defender did not object to during a court appearance on Feb. 25.

Isenberg’s case has made headlines in North Idaho and across the Inland Northwest for nearly two years.

She was arrested for 40 counts of forgery and a charge of grand theft on Feb. 26, 2018. On March 1, 2018, the body of her husband Larry Isenberg was found in Lake Coeur d'Alene.

Investigators said at the time that Lori told them her husband fell into the water and out of sight. She was not initially considered a suspect.

