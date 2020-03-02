SPOKANE, Wash — A couple was seriously injured on Sunday night after a suspected DUI crash in the Spokane International Airport’s loading zone.

The crash happened outside of the airport’s southwest terminal at about 11:50 p.m. on Sunday.

The Airport Police Department requested assistance from the Spokane Police Department during the investigation.

Spokane police officers said a husband and wife were at the back of their vehicle with luggage in the loading zone when a car struck them and the back of their car. The couple’s two daughters were in the back of the vehicle when it was hit, police said.

The husband and wife received serious injuries, including broken bones and a loss consciousness, but are expected to survive, police said. They do not believe that either daughter was injured in the crash.

David W. Bergstrom, the driver of the at-fault vehicle, was arrested and charged with two counts of vehicular assault. Police believe alcohol played a role in the crash.

Anyone with information on the report should reference Report No. 2020-20019881 when speaking to authorities.

