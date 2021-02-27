Othello father facing charges after accidental shooting death of 4-year-old son

Othello police said the four-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Family members took him to a local hospital but he later died.

OTHELLO, Wash. — A 4-year-old boy has died after his father admitted to accidentally shooting him in the head, according to the Othello Police Department.

Officers initially responded to the 300 block of East Hamlet Street on Saturday, Feb. 27 where they found the child who had suffered a gunshot wound to his head, police said. Family members then took the child to a local hospital.

The Washington State Crime Lab was requested to assist with the investigation. Police said the father cooperated with law enforcement and admitted to accidentally firing the gun.