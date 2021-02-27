Othello father facing charges after accidental shooting death of 4-year-old son

OTHELLO, Wash. — A 4-year-old boy has died after his father admitted to accidentally shooting him in the head, according to the Othello Police Department.
Officers initially responded to the 300 block of East Hamlet Street on Saturday, Feb. 27 where they found the child who had suffered a gunshot wound to his head, police said. Family members then took the child to a local hospital.
The Washington State Crime Lab was requested to assist with the investigation. Police said the father cooperated with law enforcement and admitted to accidentally firing the gun.
The boy's father, 27-year-old Felipe Tapia-Perez, was later booked into the Adams County Jail on charges of second-degree manslaughter, possession of a stolen firearm and alien possession of a firearm, police said.