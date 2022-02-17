Elderly couple found dead on their property in Okanogan County, no suspect identified

80-year-old Dave Covey and 66-year-old Gerlyn Covey were found dead on their property on Wednesday afternoon. Deputies are still searching for a suspect.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is investigating a double homicide of an elderly couple that was found dead on their property in Omak on Tuesday. According to deputies, the suspect has not been identified at this time.

OCSO deputies said they received a request for a welfare check on 80-year-old Dave Covey and 66-year-old Gerlyn Covey at 8:38 a.m. on Tuesday. Deputies were told the couple left their Omak home on Sunday morning and went to their property off Nealy Road, but had not been in contact with anyone since that time.

Deputies previously responded to a report of a vehicle left at the gate of the Coveys' property at 9:37 p.m. on Sunday, according to a press release. The responding deputy found the vehicle and confirmed that the owner of the vehicle was the Coveys.

OCSO Deputy Eric Orr contacted the Coveys' family members and told them they were not able to locate the couple. The report was then upgraded to a missing persons investigation.

The Okanogan County Search and Rescue Team (OCSAR) was brought in to assist the OCSO in the investigation. OCSAR responded with 15 volunteers, drones and off-road vehicles to assist in the search.

Deputies ultimately located the bodies of the couple on their property at 5:44 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a press release.

Responding deputies said a person of interest in the homicides was seen twice will searching the Coveys' property. Each time the man was seen by deputies, he ran away.

OCSO said deputies did not have probable cause to detain or question the man at the time he was seen. However, several of the Coveys' personal items and two of their dogs were found in a nearby cabin the man was seen running from.

Anyone with information on his identity or the deaths of the Coveys is asked to contact OCSO. The man seen running from deputies was last seen wearing a green camouflage jacket and dark pants. Deputies believe the man to be armed and dangerous and are asking people to not attempt to apprehend him.