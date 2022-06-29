2 teens injured in Northwest Spokane shooting

The 15 and 16-year-old boys were reportedly sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two teenage boys were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Northwest Spokane on Wednesday morning.

Spokane Police responded to the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday after receiving multiple 911 calls. Initial reports stated a large fight led to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 15 and 16-year-old boy who had both been shot. Officers began providing medical aid to the boys until the Spokane Fire Department (SFD) arrived. Both boys were reportedly taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Spokane police.

The Spokane Police Department (SPD) stated it is still in the early stages of the investigation, but they believe there was a large group of teenagers at the park and a fight broke out. The shooting occurred shortly after the fight, according to SPD.

SPD said there is no suspect information to release at this time.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference case number 2022-20110525.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

