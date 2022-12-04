Teen arrested in fatal Tacoma pot shop robbery appears in court

At his first appearance on Tuesday, a judge found probable cause to hold the 15-year-old for murder in the first degree. He has not been officially charged.

TACOMA, Wash. — A 15-year-old suspect in a fatal shooting at a Tacoma pot shop made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

A judge found probable cause to hold the teen, Marshon Jones, in secure detention for first-degree murder until his next court date. He has not been officially charged.

KING 5 has decided to name the teen because of his connection to multiple violent crimes.

Prosecutors are seeking to charge the teen as an adult. A hearing to decide whether Jones' case will be moved out of juvenile court is scheduled for April 25.

Jones and a 16-year-old accomplice, Montrell Hatfield, are accused of robbing World of Weed Cannabis Dispensary in Tacoma at gunpoint in March and fatally shooting an employee there, later identified as 29-year-old Jordan Brown of Gig Harbor.

Charging documents allege Jones shot Brown after he got into an altercation with Hatfield. Police found Brown with a gunshot wound after arriving at the scene and attempted to provide him first aid, however, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hatfield is still at large and considered armed and dangerous.

Jones and Hatfield are linked to multiple other armed robberies.

The teens were arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at a pawn shop in Federal Way on Feb. 22. Both teens were charged with robbery in the first degree and unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree related to the incident.

The King County Prosecutor's Office requested the teens be held in juvenile detention, but they were released on electronic home monitoring by a judge, according to the prosecutor's office.