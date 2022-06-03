Crime Stoppers seeking information in fatal shooting of 16-year-old Owar Opiew, reward available

Crime Stoppers is still offering a reward for information that will help solve this crime and bring justice to Opiew's family more than a year after his death.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Owar Opiew was 16 years old when he was shot and killed at a birthday party in Spokane Valley last year. As police continue to investigate, Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information regarding his murder.

Opiew was a sophomore at Mead High School when his life was tragically cut short on Feb. 6, 2021. According to the Spokane Valley Police Department, they did not get much information from party attendees and witnesses at the scene. However, from the information gathered, they do not believe the shooting was a random incident.

During the incident, deputies responded to multiple calls of gunshots in the 900 block of South Beige Road. When officers got there, they found Opiew lying on the ground. They then attempted to provide life-saving aid to the teen until Spokane Valley Fire and AMR arrived and took over medical care. However, the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Months after his death, Crime Stoppers offered a reward for anyone who provided information that lead to an arrest in the case. More than a year later, Major Crimes Detectives continue to work on the case with no answers.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, detectives fear the murder of Opiew will remain unsolved, his family and friends will not get the answers to their questions, and the suspect or suspects will not be held accountable for this crime.

Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is again offering a cash reward for information that will help solve this crime. They urge anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-TIPS or to visit www.p3tips.com. Crime Stoppers is a civilian organization that is not affiliated with law enforcement. They also do not require a name given to receive the cash reward.