New court documents reveal events leading up to quadruple murder in Kellogg

31-year-old MajorJon A. Kaylor has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary for the alleged four deaths of his neighbors.

KELLOGG, Idaho — 31-year-old MajorJon A. Kaylor has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary for the alleged death of four of his neighbors at Kellogg, Idaho, apartment complex.

Kaylor was arrested Sunday night, June 18, shortly after police were called to the scene, and appeared in front of a judge for the first time Tuesday.

During his court appearance, Kaylor did not enter a plea and is being held without bound.

The Shoshone County Coroner's Office has released the identities of the shooting victims as 65-year-old Kenneth Guardipee, 41-year-old Kenna Guardipee, 18-year-old Devin Smith and 16-year-old Aiken Smith. Their cause of death was listed as homicide by gunshot.

In a criminal complaint filed Tuesday, new details about the incident were released.

According to the complaint, prior to the incident, Kaylor's wife had posted on Facebook about an inappropriate incident involving Devin Smith. Kaylor's wife claimed that Smith had engaged in inappropriate behavior in front of her and their children.

On Sunday, Kaylor and his wife got into an argument with Kenna Guardipee about the alleged inappropriate incident. Moments later, the four victims were shot by Kaylor, according to the criminal complaint.

When police arrived at the scene and apprehended Kaylor, he is reported saying he "snapped," "lost it" and "did something about it."

The four victims had recently moved into the apartment before the shooting.

Police obtained video surveillance that captured the altercation and gunshots.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

