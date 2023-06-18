4 dead in Kellogg shooting, suspect in custody

Spokane County Sheriff's officials said a suspect is in custody and there is no outstanding threat to the public.

KELLOGG, Idaho — The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office is investigating after four people were found dead in Kellogg Sunday evening.

According to a Facebook post, the sheriff's office, along with Kellogg Police, got the call at 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting at a multi-family dwelling behind Mountain View Congregational Church on West Cameron Avenue. When they arrived, they found all four people deceased.

Sheriff's officials said a suspect is in custody and there is no outstanding threat to the public.

Kellogg Police and Idaho State Police will be the main investigators on the case.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

