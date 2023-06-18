x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

4 dead in Kellogg shooting, suspect in custody

Spokane County Sheriff's officials said a suspect is in custody and there is no outstanding threat to the public.
Credit: Shoshone News Press

KELLOGG, Idaho — The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office is investigating after four people were found dead in Kellogg Sunday evening.

According to a Facebook post, the sheriff's office, along with Kellogg Police, got the call at 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting at a multi-family dwelling behind Mountain View Congregational Church on West Cameron Avenue. When they arrived, they found all four people deceased.

Sheriff's officials said a suspect is in custody and there is no outstanding threat to the public.

Kellogg Police and Idaho State Police will be the main investigators on the case. 

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA:Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP 
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

More Videos

In Other News

Festival goers reflect on chaos at Beyond Wonderland Festival as shooting unfolds

Before You Leave, Check This Out