Kegs and Kickstands annual event kicks off this weekend in North Idaho

Kegs and Kickstands is Saturday, Jun. 17. Registration is right before the event begins at the Silver Valley Chamber Office.

KELLOGG, Idaho — This weekend is the annual Kegs and Kickstands ride and organizers are excited for another successful event.

“Kegs and Kickstands is a Silver Valley Chamber-sponsored event in which participants tour Kellogg on their bikes, stopping at chamber member businesses as they ride,” chamber coordinator Becca Holehan explained. “At the final destination, riders have the chance to win prizes for checking off each business on the route.”

In years past, the participants would begin their tour of Kellogg at the Silver Mountain Resort. Each rider was given a "goodie bag" containing different items as well as a map that directed them to the different businesses in town. The goal was to then ride to each of the listed businesses on the map and get their map signed off by whoever was there to greet them.

Each business that gets put on the map as one of the stops offers its own little prize — whether it be something simple like a free snack or beverage, a small

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

