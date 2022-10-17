Mother of stabbing victim reflects after accused attacker named person of interest in double-murder

Logan Clegg, who was originally connected to a deadly stabbing in Spokane four years ago, is now a person of interest in two New Hampshire murders.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A person of interest in a double-murder investigation in New Hampshire was also involved in a fatal stabbing in Spokane, Washington, in 2018, where the man was never charged with a crime after claiming self-defense.

KREM 2 spoke with the Spokane County prosecuting attorney and the mother of the man stabbed to death following his killer’s arrest four years later.

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Logan Clegg was arrested in South Burlington, Vermont as a person of interest in the unsolved double murder of two people on a New Hampshire trail. Clegg, who was described as homeless, was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge from Utah, including a probation violation.

During a video arraignment the next day, Vermont Superior Court Judge Gregory Rainville ordered that Clegg be held without bail on the probation violation charge.

This development comes four years after Clegg was involved in the fatal stabbing of Corey Ward in Spokane. Charges against Clegg were dropped after he claimed he acted in self-defense.

“It was horrific," Lisa Ward, Corey’s mother, told KREM 2.

According to police reports, Corey Ward and Logan Clegg got into an altercation near Corey’s apartment. Officers found Corey lying in the grass when they arrived on the scene.

“He stabbed him 10 times," Ward said.

Clegg had left the scene.

"Logan proceeded to work,” Ward said. “He didn't stop to call 911."

Ward says learning of her son's death was hard.

"I remember shouting, 'is my son alive?'"

“They said that there had been a fatality. I did not in my wildest dreams think it was going to be Corey and then they said his name and I just remember screaming."

Corey Ward was pronounced dead at the scene. Police later arrested Clegg, who told police he acted in self-defense.

"We don't really know what happened,” Ward said. “We only have Logan's side of the story and I’m not sure that that is the truth. Maybe it's Logan's truth, but I'm not sure it's what really happened."

KREM 2 reached out to the prosecuting attorney's office. According to Chief Criminal Prosecuting Attorney Larry Steinmetz, Corey admitted to hitting Logan Clegg and the evidence showed self-defense. Corey’s mother says that she was told by prosecutors that they didn't move forward with the case because they didn't think they could win.

Now, she is hoping her son's case will be re-examined considering what happened in New Hampshire.

As far as her son's memory is concerned, Lisa Ward says it lives on through Corey's daughter.

"The day before Corey was killed, he took a paternity test," Lisa Ward said. "It turned out that he was the father. Unfortunately, her mom died in July of 2021, and then we adopted her. So, we are raising Natalie and she is just like her dad."

