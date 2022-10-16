Spokane Police officer involved in shooting near Brick West Brewing in downtown Spokane

It reportedly took place around Sunday morning near South Cedar Street and West 1st Avenue.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police confirmed a shooting took place in downtown Spokane on Sunday morning.

According to Spokane Police Department (SPD) authorities have confirmed the shooting reportedly took place on South Cedar Street and West 1st Avenue. It happened around 11:30 a.m.

Spokane Police Department authorities have also confirmed that SPD officers are involved. KREM 2 has reporters on the scene and is working to confirm more details on the shooting.

SPD has not confirmed to KREM 2 who was shot. We will bring more details as they are made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

#BREAKING Officer involved shooting on Cedar and First Ave. We will update with more info when we get it @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/wrmy8KXyeM — Nathan Hyun (@Nathan_Hyun) October 16, 2022

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.