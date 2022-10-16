x
Crime

Spokane Police officer involved in shooting near Brick West Brewing in downtown Spokane

It reportedly took place around Sunday morning near South Cedar Street and West 1st Avenue.
Credit: KREM

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police confirmed a shooting took place in downtown Spokane on Sunday morning.

According to Spokane Police Department (SPD) authorities have confirmed the shooting reportedly took place on South Cedar Street and West 1st  Avenue. It happened around 11:30 a.m. 

Spokane Police Department authorities have also confirmed that SPD officers are involved. KREM 2 has reporters on the scene and is working to confirm more details on the shooting.

SPD has not confirmed to KREM 2 who was shot. We will bring more details as they are made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated amore information is available.

   

