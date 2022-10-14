Former Hayden Meadows Elementary School teacher sentenced to life in prison for sexual abuse

Ronald D. Stone, 64, was convicted in June of two counts of lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A former teacher convicted of sexually abusing two children received a life sentence, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

Judge Cynthia Meyer sentenced Stone on Thursday to life in prison, the maximum penalty. He will be eligible for parole in 30 years, when he is 94 years old.

The victims were between the ages of 3 and 15 years old when Stone abused them.

The crimes were not connected to Stone’s former employment as a fifth-grade teacher at Hayden Meadows Elementary School.

This is a developing story.

