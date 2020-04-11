Montana murder suspect arrested after traffic stop in Kootenai County

The 37-year-old man was arrested and booked into the Kootenai County Jail on a homicide warrant out of Yellowstone County, Montana.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The suspect in a Montana murder was arrested on Tuesday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 90 in Kootenai County.

A trooper with the Idaho State Police stopped a vehicle at about 10 a.m. after witnessing a traffic violation, according to a press release. After further investigation, one person in the vehicle was arrested and booked into the Kootenai County Jail on a Deliberate Homicide warrant out of Yellowstone County, Montana.

The man was identified as 37-year-old Benial Davis of Billings, Montana.

Davis is the suspect in the shooting of a 30-year-old Man in Billlings on Sunday, according to CBS affiliate KTVQ. The man who was shot later died at the hospital.

Police said the shooting happened outside a home during an altercation, KTVQ reported. The suspect and victim "likely have an association," police said in a press release on Tuesday.

The Billings Police Department said in a press release on Wednesday that the investigation remains ongoing and detectives are coordinating efforts with ISP.