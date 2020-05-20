SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police arrested a man on Wednesday who told them he wanted to turn himself in for murder.

An officer at the Downtown Police Precinct was contacted on Wednesday morning by a man who said he had been involved in a homicide and wanted to turn himself in, police said.

Officers went to an apartment building in the area of 200 W. Sprague Avenue and found a man's body inside one of the apartments.

Police said the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Cameron J. Walker, was detained. Major Crimes Unit detectives responded to continue the investigation.

Probable cause was determined to arrest Walker for first degree murder, police said. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing as detectives process the scene for evidence with help from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Forensic Unit.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the deceased at a later date when appropriate.

