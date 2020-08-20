Suspect arrested in connection to murder of man found near Spokane River trail

Demetrius Cawthrone had a warrant that stems from a homicide that occurred on June 12.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police arrested a suspect for murder Thursday evening in connection to the death of a man whose body was found near the Spokane River trail in the 1600 block of East South Riverton Road.

According to a press release from Spokane Police Sergeant Terry Preuninger, members of the Spokane Police Department Special Investigations Unit, one of the SPD Police Anti-Crime teams, an SPD K9 team and the SPD SWAT team surrounded a home on East Everett Avenue near North Lacey Street after learning second degree murder suspect Demetrius Cawthorne, 26, was inside.

Cawthrone had a warrant that stems from a homicide that occurred on June 12. Taurus Ogeltree, 48, was found dead in the 1600 block of East South Riverton Road. The Spokane County Medical Examiner determined he had been shot to death.

Officers and detectives surrounded the home and made an announcement into the house. Almost immediately Preuninger said officers saw someone look out the door. Police explained the situation and Cawthrone came to the door with his hands raised and surrendered without incident, according to Preuninger.

Cawthrone is being held in the Spokane County Jail. He was booked at 4 p.m. Thursday and is being held on $1 million bond.

In 2013, Cawthrone was sentenced to 41 months in prison as part of a plea deal for robbing the Dutch Bros. at North Monroe Street and East Francis Avenue.