Inmate at Spokane County jail identified as suspect in Stevens County murder

53-year-old Peter A. Allen was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly shooting and killing a man in Stevens County on March 17.

SUNCREST, Wash — An inmate at the Spokane County Jail is now facing murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed a man in Suncrest last Friday.

According to the Steven's County Sheriff's Office, 53-year-old Peter A. Allen was identified as a suspect in the murder of 46-year-old Derek J. Johnson of Spokane, who died from gunshot wounds.

On March 17, officers responded after they got a call reporting a person being beaten outside a car on Blackstone Way, near Highway 291. Officers were able to get information about the car and the suspect description related to the incident.

When medical responders arrived at the scene, they found Johnson, who later died at the scene. Johnson had no identification with him at the time of the incident and officers were not able to identify him.

Johnson's autopsy determined he had died of multiple small-caliber bullet wounds.

On Wednesday, detectives identified the suspect car involved in the crime. They learned it belonged to Allen, who had been arrested the previous evening at Northern Quest Casino for outstanding warrants and was in the Spokane County Jail.

Detectives located Allen's car and discovered evidence related to Johnson's murder inside the car. Detectives proceeded to interview Allen, and he confessed to shooting Johnson during a fight.

Allen is expected to be transferred to the Stevens County Jail, where he will be charged with murder. His first court appearance is unknown.

