Man arrested for allegedly molesting 4-year-old boy in downtown Spokane church bathroom

65-year-old Lenny Luck is facing first-degree sexual assault charges after he allegedly hid in a church bathroom for nearly two hours before molesting a 4-year-old.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Warning: This story contains mentions of sexual assault of a child. Discretion is advised.

Police are investigating after a four-year-old boy said he was molested in a church bathroom in downtown Spokane.

The suspect, 65-year-old Lenny Luck, is facing first-degree sexual assault charges after he allegedly lingered near a church bathroom for nearly two hours before molesting a four-year-old boy in that bathroom. Luck, a five-time felon, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and is set to go to trial in September.

According to court documents, a four-year-old boy was attending vacation bible school at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in downtown Spokane on the morning of June 30. While in the church, the boy's mom reportedly took him to a bathroom in the church basement and waited outside while he used it.

Fifteen minutes after leaving the bathroom, the boy told his mom a man touched him inappropriately.

Police were called to the church and immediately started looking through security camera footage. According to court documents, officers saw a man in his 60s walk down the stairs and into the basement bathroom just after 7 a.m. The man reportedly stayed there for nearly two hours until the four-year-old boy came in to use the bathroom. Security footage reportedly shows the man leaving right after the boy and his mom.

The man was later identified as Luck. Police say he matched the person seen on video as well as the description given by the boy. Officers found him within hours of the incident near the Ridpath Apartments and arrested him.

Luck is a five-time felon and was previously convicted of first-degree statutory rape and indecent liberties.

Court documents show Luck did not know the boy or his family. According to SPD, child molestation suspects are typically not strangers. Out of the 850 child molestation cases reported between 2017-2023, police say 3% of suspects were considered strangers.

In a statement to KREM 2, the Catholic Diocese of Spokane said it is "deeply saddened by the evil act that has occurred on the grounds of our Cathedral. The offender has no affiliation with our church and has caused great harm to our community. We are grateful that our Cathedral Staff and Law Enforcement moved swiftly in reporting, identifying and ultimately arresting the offender within hours. The Cathedral continues to partner with Law Enforcement to monitor individuals on our grounds who do not intend to worship, in an effort to keep our Cathedral open and hospitable to God’s people in downtown Spokane. Please join us in praying for all individuals and family members involved.”

The church added that Luck has no affiliation with them.

Luck has pleaded not guilty to first-degree child molestation. His trial is scheduled for September. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

