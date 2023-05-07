Spokane Valley church responding with love to possible hate crime

Veradale United Church of Christ was allegedly the target of recent vandalism and burglary. Pastor Gen Heywood said she wanted to respond with a powerful message.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Sunday, June 25, the Veradale United Church of Christ was allegedly vandalized and burglarized.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is looking for three to four suspects who could be responsible for writing "Lev 20:13" on the lawn in diesel fuel and stealing 25 Pride and 2 Black Lives Matter flags.

Pastor Rev. Gen Heywood said she was most disturbed by the Bible verse written in the grass.

"It's short for Leviticus Chapter 20 Verse 13, which says that it's okay to kill gay men and you're not responsible if you kill a gay person," Heywood explained. "That's the way they read it. It's read out of context. It's read without understanding that it's actually not about a loving relationship."

Heywood said her neighbor's surveillance cameras caught people running toward the church in the early morning hours of June 25.

The video shows three people allegedly running from a white van and at least one person running away with the stolen flags.

The church is open and affirming, meaning people of all backgrounds are accepted.

"Whoever you are, wherever you want on your journey, you are fully created in the image of God," Heywood said.

Heywood said in response to the attack, she wanted to send a powerful message.

"I had a person ask me, 'What do you want to do next?,'" Heywood recalled. "And I thought for a moment and said, 'I want a party. Let's have a party, because love is greater than hate.' And then that became the name of the party."

Heywood said members of several churches around the region, city council members and local law enforcement attended the party.

"We had over 100 people," Heywood said. "It was so affirming and supportive because we feel kind of alone sometimes out here. There's so many messages in this community that are not messages of building community, and love for one another and compassion for one another. So, I think it really helps me, but all of us in this congregation, to know that the message we have is worth continuing to speak steadily about. I don't know that we're loud. We're just steady."

At the party, the congregation and visitors came together to sing and raise brand new, inclusive flags outside the church, replacing some of the flags that were stolen.

"It was very moving and meaningful," Heywood said.

To the alleged attackers, Heywood said she hopes love will overcome their hate.

"You don't have to live in hate," Heywood said. "There's a better way and as a human being, our fate says you can change we can all change."

SCSO is using photos of the suspect vehicle to ask the public to send tips on the suspect to Crime Check.

Heywood said the church is working on raising funds for a better surveillance set-up. She said the church halfway to its goal of being able to purchase a new system.

