Investigators seeking suspects involved in possible hate crime at Spokane Valley church

According to deputies, three or four suspects are believed to have vandalized the church before stealing 25 Pride flags and 2 Black Lives Matter flags.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Detectives with the Spokane Valley Police Department are currently searching for a group of suspects who vandalized and stole Pride and Black Lives Matter flags from Veradale United Church of Christ.

According to a statement from police, the theft occurred on June 25. The pastor of the church told officers the church had been vandalized and that 25 Pride flags and Black Lives Matter flags were stolen. Three or four suspects are believed to be involved.

Police say one of the vandals sprayed "LEV 2013," possibly referencing Leviticus 20:13 to instill fear in the LGBTQ+ community. Due to the nature of the crime, police are investigating the vandalism and theft as "a possible hate/bias crime."

Investigators were able to obtain photos of the car the suspects used during the crime, which appears to be a smaller white hatchback SUV similar to a Honda CRV.

Police say anyone with information on the suspects' whereabouts should call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case #10092764.

