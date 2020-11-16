Rosalia man arrested on suspicion of threatening to burn down Baptist church

A witness said they watched the suspect pour gasoline onto a door and porch connected to the church building.

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — A man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly threatened to burn down a a Baptist church in Rosalia, according to Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers.

A witness told authorities that the suspect said he was going to burn down the Community Baptist Church and was acting aggressive and irrational, Myers said in a Facebook post. The witness also said they watched the man pour gasoline onto a door and porch connected to the building.

Myers said deputies found the suspect, later identified as 45-year-old Samuel Owens, at the church trying to force entry into one of the exterior doors. He was taken into custody without incident.