Spokane police investigate fire at Anchored Art Tattoo as possible arson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Officers are investigating a fire that sparked at Anchored Art Tattoo on Tuesday morning as possible arson, according to Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger.

The owner of the tattoo parlor told KREM the damage to the building was minimal and the parlor will be open for business as usual Tuesday.

Ten firetrucks responded to the fire at the tattoo parlor on Tuesday morning, according to KREM 2's Nicole Hernandez who was on scene.

The westbound lanes of Riverside Avenue were closed off from Washington Street to the west while crews finished up putting out the fire, Hernandez said.