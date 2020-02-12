Major crimes investigating death in north Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Major Crimes unit with the Spokane Police is investigating a death at a house near Jefferson Avenue and Northwest Boulevard in North Spokane, according to Spokane Police Ofc. Terry Preuninger.

Spokane Police responded to a call at the residence on the 2000 block of Northwest Boulevard at around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, Preuninger said. Police who responded to the scene called in Major Crimes to investigate, Preuninger. The investigation is still in its beginning stages, so police could not confirm any other details, Preuninger said.