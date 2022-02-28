Nathan Beal trial nearing end as jury begins deliberations

This afternoon, attorneys rested their case and presented final arguments to the jury.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The murder trial for Nathan Beal, the man accused of shooting his ex-wife in Browne's Addition two years ago, is nearing the end.

The prosecutor and defense attorneys had their chance to convince the jury that Nathan Beal is either innocent or guilty of murdering his ex-wife Mary Schaffer in Aug. 2020.

According to Spokane County court documents, Mary Schaffer flew to Spokane from Oregon to pick up the two children she shares with Beal. Spokane police later found Mary slumped over in her rental car with a gunshot wound to the head. She was parked outside Beal's apartment in Browne's Addition.

In closing arguments this afternoon, the defense insisted Beal is not guilty of murder because the evidence doesn't 100% identify him as the killer. They also pointed out that forensics only found Beal's thumb print on the gun he owned and that his DNA wasn't found anywhere else that would connect him to the crime.

"There was no blood found on the clothing he was wearing," defense attorney Stephanie Cady said. "There was no blood found on the muzzle of the gun that they tested. She thought she saw some something that looked like it could be blood, so she tested it. That wasn't blood, nothing on the muzzle."

But, the prosecutor argues the evidence proves he is guilty, especially considering investigators found the murder weapon in his apartment.

"Now, the argument is 'well, it takes a great marksman to hit somebody in the face from two feet away'," Spokane County prosecutor Dale Nagy said. "No it doesn't. Anybody else with a gun could probably shoot somebody in the face and hit him from one to two feet away. It doesn't take a great marksman to do that. It takes somebody who's angry. Someone who is emotional, someone who is upset. Someone who is mad at their wife."

The prosecutor reiterated to the jury why forensics did not find blood on the gun. Based on a detective's testimony, the pressure that builds when the bullet enters is relieved when the bullet goes out the back of the head. This means that investigators didn't expect any blowback of blood on Beal.

The jury started deliberations this afternoon. They must unanimously decide if Beal is guilty or innocent of first-degree premeditated murder.