Idaho motel shooting that left 3 dead being investigated as possible murder-suicide

KAMIAH, Idaho — Three people are dead following a motel shooting in Kamiah, Idaho on Monday night, according to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office.

Lewis County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Sundown Motel off Highway 12 at about 5 p.m. on Monday for reports of shots fired, according to a press release from Sheriff Jason Davis. The incident is being investigation as a possible murder-suicide and it appears all of the individuals knew each other, Davis said.

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office is working on the investigation with detectives from the Idaho State Police. The investigation remains ongoing and no further information is available at this time, Davis said.

The identities of those involved in the shooting will be released following notification of family and as the investigation allows, according to Davis.