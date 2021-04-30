Man sentenced to 32 years in murder of 24-year-old Makayla Young at Spokane motel

Makayla Young said she was afraid Anthony Fuerte would kill her because "he believed she had set him up to be arrested," according to court records.

SPOKANE, Wash. — WARNING: This story contains graphic information.

The man accused of murdering Makayla Young, 24, at a Spokane motel in February 2020 was sentenced to 32 years in prison on Friday.

Makayla Young, 24, was found dead on Feb. 28, 2020 from multiple stab wounds and the Spokane County Medical Examiner later ruled her manner of death as homicide. Two men, Anthony Fuerte and Lionel White, were charged in relation to Young's death.

Young's sister, Emily, previously said in a statement released after her death that "Makayla was a bright light in everyone's life" who "always had a smile on her face." Young "loved hard and was trusting of everyone," Emily added.

Fuerte, who was in a romantic relationship with Young, faced murder and robbery charges in connection with her death and took a plea deal in the case. If Fuerte had decided not to take the plea deal, the case would have gone to trial in mid-June of 2021.

Young's family was in the courtroom on Friday when the plea deal was read.

On Feb. 6, Fuerte and Young got a ride from a man identified as Joshua Thomas whose vehicle was pulled over during a traffic stop, court records say.

During the stop, an officer arrested Fuerte on a Washington Department of Corrections warrant. Young and Thomas were released and Fuerte was booked into the Yakima County Jail, according to court records.

Young was afraid Fuerte was going to kill her because "he believed she had set him up to be arrested," court records say. Fuerte and Thomas also had different gang affiliations.

On Feb. 25, 2020, Fuerte was released from the Yakima County Jail and returned to Spokane. Later that day, he called Young and said he wanted to get together. During the call, he told her, “Now I want to talk to you about what happened that night," court records say.

Young and a friend met up with Fuerte at a 7-11 in downtown Spokane later that night. Fuerte had a friend with him, identified as Lionel White, who was armed with an axe handle, court records say.

Fuerte gave Young a “bloody meth needle” and tried to get her to go to Portland with him. Young’s friend ultimately convinced her to stay in Spokane, as she believed Fuerte would harm Young if she went with him, according to court records.

Fuerte and White got a room at the Rodeway Inn on Houston Avenue in Spokane on Feb. 26, 2020 and checked in at about 11 p.m. that night, court records say.

Young went to the room at about 1 a.m. on Feb. 27, according to court records. Police officers responded after receiving a call around the same time from the room below stating that a man and woman were arguing.

White, who was leaving the room when officers arrived, said the occupant of the room was inside with a woman and told him to leave. Police checked the room and it did not appear that anyone was inside.

White set some bloody towels outside the room at about 11 a.m. on Feb. 27 and asked maids for additional towels.

At about 3 p.m. on the same day, police received multiple calls from people near the Rodeway Inn who reported that Fuerte, who was “covered in blood,” had attempted multiple carjackings, according to court records. Fuerte was arrested at a coffee shop on North Division Street after attempting to steal a car.

Young’s body was discovered inside of the hotel room at about 10:50 a.m. on Feb. 28. She had been stabbed multiple times and there was blood "sprayed around the room," court records say. It appeared as if someone had attempted to sever her head from her body.

Supporters have donated more than $11,000 to a GoFundMe campaign set up to support Young's family since her death.