Gonzaga Black Student Union calls on university to take 'tangible actions' after racist incident

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of people have signed a petition asking Gonzaga University to take "immediate legal action against hate speech on campus" after several people shouted racial slurs during a Black Student Union meeting on Zoom.

Black Student Union members are also calling on the university to take "tangible actions" following the racist incident.

A video shared with KREM 2 shows an unknown user with their camera off joining the Zoom call during the meeting on Sunday, Nov. 8. Several voices can be heard shouting slurs at Black Student Union members.

KREM 2 has chosen not to share the video out of respect for the student's on the call and also due to the language in the video.

The Change.org petition started by a group on Gonzaga's campus called United Students Against Sweatshops (USAS) demands that the university conduct an "exhaustive search to find the individuals responsible for the hate crime committed" against the Black Student Union and "immediately expunge" them from the community. It also calls on the university to "take action to combat hate speech and create an active anti-racist campus."

More than 5,000 people have signed the petition as of Wednesday morning.

The petition also states that the act against the Black Student Union is one example of the university's failure to "meaningfully and substantially address the problem of systemic racism" in the Gonzaga community.

Gonzaga University's President Thayne M. McCulloh took to Twitter moments after the incident on Sunday to address it and call for unity for Gonzaga’s Black students.

This afternoon, members of the @Gonzaga_BSU were subjected to the vile, hateful, racist and homophobic statements by anonymous individuals who infiltrated their organization's meeting online. I am sickened by this disgusting hate crime and denounce those responsible for it.(1/3) — Thayne M. McCulloh (@Gonzaga_Prez) November 9, 2020

in support of our Black students, to make clear our commitment to being a community of safety and support & to live out the true meaning and purpose of our mission, which is to foster a mature commitment to the dignity of the human person. Statement here: https://t.co/tU5RYLaYEA — Thayne M. McCulloh (@Gonzaga_Prez) November 9, 2020

Gonzaga USAS called McCulloh's statement "vapid," saying the university has failed to address "recurring racist attacks" with "serious action."

After the video was posted to social media, some Gonzaga students called for an investigation from the university.

GU released a statement on its website saying the university will "exhaust every option to identify those responsible." Officer John O'Brien with the Spokane Police Department told KREM on Monday that a police report was not filed following the incident.

Gonzaga's Black Student Union also posted a list of demands to its Facebook page. They include:

Follow through with their promises by using every resource available to find out who did this.

Hold the individuals accountable for this hate crime against BSU and the GU community.

Set clear goals and enact tangible change to protect Black and POC students on campus.

Provide a therapist of color to help BSU members process and unpack the emotions they are feeling after this traumatic incident.

Plan and execute a town hall for members of the administration to address what happened and speak honestly and openly to the Gonzaga community, instead of just sending out an email.

“We will not accept any statements of solidarity, or any promises made by you, unless they are followed by tangible actions," the Facebook post reads.

Tim Westerhaus, Gonzaga's Director of Choirs and Vocal Studies, released a statement on social media following the incident.

"The racist and homophobic slurs directed at the BSU’s members last Sunday at their biweekly meeting by anonymous users are unacceptable. These hateful acts have no place in Gonzaga’s community," he wrote in part.

The full statement is as follows:

