SPOKANE, Wash. — A suspect is at large after punching a man and calling him a racial slur before stabbing him in downtown Spokane on Tuesday night, police said.

Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger said the victim and several others were approached by a man they did not know in the area of Sprague Avenue and Howard Street. They told police that the man, who may be in his 30s, appeared high or intoxicated and possibly homeless.

Police said the suspect accused the group of taking a bag before they got into a verbal disagreement where the suspect called the victim a racial slur. The suspect then punched the victim before stabbing him several times in the chest and stomach.

The group then went to the Spokane Transit Authority Plaza for help, police said. The victim’s wounds were not life-threatening.

Police said they are still looking for the suspect on Wednesday. Anybody who has information regarding the incident should Call Crime Check and reference incident No. 2019-20226827.

