Mead HS student being investigated over racist 'How to Redneck' video

SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a racist video made by a Mead High School student that was posted on social media.

In the video, titled ‘How to Redneck,’ the teen talks about killing Black people while pretending to shoot a military-style rifle and using racial slurs. The video was originally posted on Snapchat and it spread to other platforms from there.

KREM has chosen not to show the video due to its racist and violent message.

Multiple parents reached out to KREM about the video and their concerns. A family of color told KREM they were considering changing schools due to rampant racism in the school.

Mead High School Principal Jeff Naslund said he’s been made aware of the video and that it's “disturbing on multiple levels.”

“As with all student safety issues, we take them very seriously, work with proper authorities, and will do everything we can to ensure students feel safe and a sense of belonging—it’s our living mission and vision,” Naslund said in a statement. “We thank all of those who reported this over the weekend. We ask our community to 'see something; say something' and they sure did.”

Naslund did not say whether the district is independently investigating the incident.

Corporal Mark Gregory with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said the department is investigating the video. He said the video was filmed at a family member’s home a couple hours away from Spokane.

According to Gregory, the teen's family is cooperating with the investigation and allowed investigators to search the teen’s room and did not find any weapons. Gregory said the teen does not have access to weapons.

Gregory said the teen told investigators the video was meant to be a joke. He said the teen has not been in trouble with law enforcement before.

NAACP President Kurtis Robinson also responded to the video in a statement: