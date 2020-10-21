Fugitive out of Idaho arrested at Apple Tree Inn by Spokane police

The suspect, 26-year-old Daniel Haslage, was wanted for drug charges in Idaho and is a suspect in multiple crime sprees spanning three states, Spokane police say.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A fugitive out of Idaho was arrested by Spokane police Tuesday night at the Apple Tree Inn in North Spokane, according to Spokane Police Sgt. Teresa Fuller.

Spokane police responded to the Apple Tree Inn at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night after receiving a tip that a fugitive from Idaho, later identified as 26-year old Daniel Haslage, was staying in a room there, Fuller said.

Haslage had a felony warrant for drug charges in Idaho and is also a suspect in multiple crime sprees spanning three states, Fuller said. Officers were able to take Haslage in without incident but learned there were others still in the hotel room that were armed.

SWAT, hostage negotiators, a K9 unit, the explosives disposal unit, Spokane Fire and an ambulance were called to the scene while officers prepared to enter the room, Fuller said. The rooms directly around the suspect's hotel room were also evacuated as a precaution.

At around 10:30 p.m., officers executed a search warrant in the hotel room. Another adult was taken into custody without further incident, Fuller said. Police found multiple loaded firearms during the search.