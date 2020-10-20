Man tries to evade Spokane police by cutting hole in hotel wall

Officers who searched the hotel room found a very large butcher-style knife a toilet seat and a rectangular hole that led to an adjoining hotel room.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man with felony warrants tried to evade Spokane police by cutting a hole in the wall of his hotel room.

Sgt. Terry Preuninger with the Spokane Police Department said in a press release that officers with the Anti-Crime Team were patrolling on Sunday near a hotel on the 1500 block of S. Rustle Street, which is a "known high crime area."

Officers noticed a running Dodge Charger with both driver's side doors open and the dash around the steering column torn apart, Preuninger said. There was a man in the back seat who appeared to be working on something.

When officers asked the man what he was doing, he said he was installing a camera and then quickly walked away toward the hotel, according to Preuninger. He left the car running.

Officers saw a distinct Volkswagen symbol tattoo on the man's right hand, which led them to identify him as 39-year-old Dwayne Davis. He had an active felony Department of Corrections warrant and one for burglary, Preuninger said.

According to Preuninger, officers waited for Davis to shut off the car. A woman eventually came out and did so before returning to a room on the upper level of the hotel.

Police later knocked on the door of the hotel room and announced themselves. Preuninger said Davis did not respond and officers could hear what sounded like banging and sawing coming from inside the room.

Davis was seen a short time later running from a room on the opposite side of the hotel that shared an adjoining back wall with his hotel room, Preuninger said. Officers chased Davis on foot and he was taken into custody without incident after a K-9 track was utilized.

Preuninger said officers who searched Davis' hotel room found a very large butcher-style knife on the bathroom toilet seat and a rectangular hole in the bathroom wall above the toilet that led to the adjoining hotel room.