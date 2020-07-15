Robbery suspect scales downtown Spokane building to evade police

The suspect climbed onto the roof of 24 Taps in downtown Spokane to evade police after a foot pursuit, authorities said.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A robbery suspect is in custody after climbing onto the roof of a downtown Spokane business and jumping between buildings on Wednesday.

Authorities initially responded to the 3400 block of W. 2nd Ave. for a report of a domestic violence order violation at about 9 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Spokane Police Officer Joshua Laiva.

While officers were investigating this incident, there was a report of a robbery in the area of Monroe Street and Riverside Avenue, Laiva said.

Police determined that the victim of the domestic violence was also the robbery victim and the suspect was identified as a 28-year-old man, according to Laiva.

Laiva said police chased the man on foot before he climbed onto the roof of 24 Taps Burgers and Brews on Riverside Avenue in downtown Spokane.

SPD giving the latest on the robbery suspect they have arrested downtown. The man was brought down from the 24 Taps building roof. Posted by KREM 2 News on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Witnesses told KREM's Amanda Roley that the man was scaling buildings in the area and jumping between roofs.

Witnesses tell me police were chasing a man. He then climbed on top of the roof at 24 Taps and is moving to different roofs in the area. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/e4A1v2Jd4O — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) July 15, 2020

Several officers worked to detain the suspect, according to Laiva. Video tweeted by Roley shows involvement of a Spokane Fire Department truck ladder involved in the arrest process.

The suspect will be booked into the Spokane County Jail on felony charges for domestic violence order violation, robbery, and domestic violence arson and burglary, Laiva said. He added that police have been actively searching for the suspect for the last several weeks.