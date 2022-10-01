Trial of dump truck driver who crashed into Freya Dutch Bros pushed back to February

McGavin Medrain, the man accused of crashing into the buildings, will also have a readiness trial on Feb. 7, 2022, pending results from his toxicology report.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The trial for a man accused of crashing into two buildings on South Freya Street in August 2021, including a Dutch Bros coffee stand with employees inside, has been moved to Feb. 28, 2022.

48-year-old McGavin Medrain, the man accused of crashing into the buildings, will also have a readiness trial on Feb. 7, 2022, pending results from his toxicology report. The Washington State Patrol Crime Lab is currently experiencing a backlog in reports.

Medrain is facing a vehicular assault charge in connection to the crash.

In a search warrant filed for Medrain's blood, a Washington State Trooper wrote that Medrain first said he used meth "within the last week," but after more questioning, he admitted to using the drug the night before the crash.

The warrant says Medrain failed two parts of a field sobriety test. He later told the trooper he has used meth "on and off for 30 years."

Medrain has four felonies and 10 misdemeanors in Idaho with charges including DUIs, reckless driving, and not operating a commercial vehicle in a safe manner. He is also on parole out of Idaho.

A witness told police he heard “metal on metal grinding” coming from Freya Street and saw a large truck driving at a high speed. He said the truck was allegedly weaving in and out of traffic and eventually hit several vehicles before crashing into the buildings.

The same witness then helped people trapped inside a car that was pinned between the coffee stand and the dump truck, according to documents.

Another witness said she saw a man sitting across the street from the Dutch Bros that was “very bloody” and appeared to be injured, documents say. She said she asked the man if he was ok, to which he replied, “Did I kill anyone?"