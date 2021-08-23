'Did I kill anyone?': Witnesses describe suspect after destructive Freya crash

Court documents detail witness accounts of what happened before and after the crash.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect accused of plowing into two buildings while driving a dump truck down South Freya Street asked a witness if he killed anyone after the crash, according to probable cause documents filed Monday.

McGavin Medrain, 48, is facing a vehicular assault charge in connection to the crash. He’s being held on $250,000 bond and made his first court appearance Monday afternoon.

Medrain has a previous criminal history including four felonies, including DUIs, and 10 misdemeanors. He is also on parole out of Idaho. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 31.

Court documents detail witness accounts of what happened before and after the crash.

One witness told police he heard “metal on metal grinding” coming from Freya Street and he saw a large truck driving at a high rate of speed, documents say. He said the truck was weaving in and out of traffic and eventually hit several vehicles before veering into the buildings, court documents say. The witness helped people who were trapped inside a vehicle that was pinned between the Dutch Bros coffee stand and the truck that crashed into it, documents say.

Another witness said she saw a man sitting across the street from the coffee stand that was “very bloody” and appeared to be injured, documents say. She asked the man if he was Ok, to which he replied, “Did I kill anyone,” according to court documents.

An officer who contacted Medrain said the suspect had various cuts on his arms and legs and had dried blood covering nearly his entire body, documents say. Another officer said he had observed enough signs of the defendant to conduct a sobriety test and determined Medrain was intoxicated on an unknown substance, documents say. A warrant was filed to draw blood from Medrain, according to court documents.

Surveillance video from a nearby home shows part of the crash. The dump truck is seen slamming into the back of several cars before plowing into the two buildings.

Documents said a woman working at the Dutch Bros broke her hip when the truck smashed into the building and equipment inside the store hit her.

The dump truck hit six vehicles just before noon on Friday before crashing through the Liberty Tax Service building and the Dutch Bros Coffee stand on Freya Street, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said. Both buildings sustained "catastrophic structural damage" and are a total loss, he added. Spokane police wrote in a Facebook post that the first building was unoccupied, while employees and customers were in and around the Dutch Bros stand.