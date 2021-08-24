'It was all super fast': Dutch Bros Barista describes moments before dump truck crashes into at Freya Location

The driver has four felonies and 10 misdemeanors in Idaho with charges including DUIs, reckless driving and not operating a commercial vehicle in a safe manner.

SPOKANE, Wash — On Friday afternoon, Chelsea Ross was one of five people working at Dutch Bros. on Freya when a dump truck driver pulling a trailer destroyed their building.

"I remember when I got pulled out they thought there was blood all over me, so they cut my pants off," Chelsea said. "But it was just syrup that exploded."

Luckily, she and her co-workers were all in an area furthest from where the truck hit.

"Which was crazy that I got the most injured," Chelsea said. "I just remember looking over and seeing one of my coworkers like look at me like, 'oh my god'. Then, I saw the front of the truck, but it was all super fast so there wasn't a lot that I really saw."

She still has insulation in her hair from the building debris. Ross and her mother, Michelle, believe it is a miracle no one was severely hurt.

"You always worried about your kid working somewhere like that and being robbed, you know that happens a lot," Michelle said. "But something like this is just so unreal."

They both believe it's the work of angels that kept them all safe.

"One of my co-workers said that she felt like she was pulled away from the window," Chelsea said. "The other coworkers who were in there with us were like, 'we didn't do that'."

They are both very grateful to the people who helped Chelsea out of the debris and prayed over her.

McGavin Medrain admitted to driving his truck into the coffee stand. He is in jail for vehicular assault.

New court documents reveal he also admitted to using meth the night before the crash.

He also has four felonies and 10 misdemeanors in Idaho with charges including DUIs, reckless driving and not operating a commercial vehicle in a safe manner.

The company he was driving for did not want to talk to us. They referred us to their insurance company who also did not comment.

KREM 2's Amanda Roley ask Chelsea what she would say to Medrain if she had the chance.

"That he's an idiot," she said.

Her mother added, "I just want him to hear every detail and what he's done and feel the same pain in a way. I don't wish anybody death or pain. But a first-time offense is one thing, but this is multiple offenses. So many people that probably could have been hurt or maybe have been who knows. But this is my daughter."

