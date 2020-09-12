Kootenai County Sheriff's office finds $200,000 worth of heroin in Hauser drug bust

KCSO also found methamphetamines, 3 firearms, a cash counting machine and other items associated with drug dealing according to Lt. Mark Ellis.

HAUSER, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office discovered $195,000 worth of heroin during a drug bust Tuesday in Hauser, Idaho, according to Lt. Mark Ellis.

Around 3 p.m. on Dec. 8, KCSO and the Kootenai County Joint Agency SWAT team searched the house on the 9000 block of N. Hauser Lake Road, Ellis said.

The Spokane Police Department Patrol Anti-Crime Team (PACT) and KSCO detectives suspected residents of the house were guilty drug violations, Ellis said.

Due to the criminal history of the residents and information discovered during the investigation, the Kootenai County SWAT team and the Spokane Police SWAT team were brought in to help execute the search warrant.

The search went forward without incident and all residents of the home followed SWAT's directions, Ellis said. Detectives found 2.75 pounds of heroin with a street value of $195,000 along with methamphetamines, prescription pills, a cash counting machine, three firearms and "items associated with the distribution of illegal drugs," Ellis said.