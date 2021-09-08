Driver arrested in North Spokane after allegedly huffing keyboard duster

A deputy with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office said he found 10 to 15 cans of keyboard duster in the suspect's car.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A driver was arrested Friday after he admitted to huffing cans of keyboard duster in his car, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

Christopher Rangel, 42, was found unconscious in his car in a parking lot in the 12000 block of N. Newport Highway after hours on Friday by a security officer, the sheriff's office said. Rangel’s black BMW was sitting idle in the lot for an estimated 45 minutes afterhours.

Spokane Deputy Hunter Ballou said he found 10 to 15 cans of keyboard duster in Rangel’s car, as well as the two cans of duster on the passenger seat, according to the sheriff's office. When asked to leave the vehicle, authorities said Rangel was reported to look dazed as he needed assistance to get out of the vehicle.

After authorities conducted a series of sobriety and drug tests, Rangel admitted that it was not uncommon for him to huff ten or more canister at one time.