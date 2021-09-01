Calder man arrested after killing woman in hit-and-run

The driver never slowed or stopped after hitting the woman and dragging her beneath his truck.

CALDER, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) arrested a man on Thursday night, after a report of a woman being hit and killed by a pickup in First Street in Calder.

According to witnesses, 72-year-old Richard Rogers Jr. never slowed or stopped after he ran over a woman and dragged her with his truck. The victim, a 30-year-old woman from Calder died at the scene.



Idaho police worked with Shoshone and Benewah County Sheriff's deputies in the investigation. A deputy arrested the suspect in his vehicle after the incident on St. Joe River Rd.

According to ISP, they suspect that he was driving while intoxicated.

After further investigation, other evidence was found linking the suspect vehicle to the incident.

The suspect was charged with two felonies, vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death. Rogers was taken into the Shoshone County Jail.