Man arrested after throwing lit gas can at an officer

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was arrested after throwing a lit gas can engulfed in flames at an officer during a felony traffic stop on Tuesday.

30-year-old Saul Durkee was charged with Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, First Degree Assault, and First Degree Arson.

Around 8:00 p.m., 911 received a call from Spokane Community College Campus security regarding a reportedly stolen vehicle from Kootenai County.

The call explained the car had one man driving and had left before police could arrive.

An hour later, an officer was able to catch up with the stolen vehicle around N. Regal Street and E. Mission Avenue.

When the suspect pulled over, the officer instructed the driver loudly multiple times to "put both his hands out the window".

After not following the officer's direction the man stuck a gas can out the window and ignited it just prior to throwing it at the officer.

The officer was able to get out of the way, before getting seriously injured. The man was able to leave on foot.