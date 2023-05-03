Documents: Fentanyl may have been a factor in Craig Chamberlin's death

A search warrant filed Wednesday shows that Chamberlin complained of knee pain and may have taken half a fentanyl pill given to him.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Former Spokane County Sheriff Deputy Craig Chamberlin may have died after he reportedly took fentanyl, according to newly-filed court documents.

A request for a search warrant filed on Wednesday shows that Chamberlin may have taken half a fentanyl pill given to him. Investigators are now seeking a search warrant for his cell phone, any prescription drugs found in his home and other possible items of evidence.

At this time, KREM 2 is not identifying the individual who allegedly gave Chamberlin the pill because no charges have been filed related to his death. Additionally, no arrests have been made.

Police responded to a "suspicious death" in Veradale, near Spokane Valley. According to documents, Chamberlin's daughter called 911 and said her father was not breathing.

Chamberlin was officially pronounced dead at approximately 9:30 p.m. on April 30.

As police began investigating, they learned Chamberlin had been drinking alcohol while golfing during the day. Police said he arrived home at approximately 8:30 p.m. and began complaining of knee pain.

According to documents, someone gave Chamberlin "one half of a fentanyl pill," which investigators believe he took.

It is currently not known if the fentanyl pill is directly responsible for Chamberlin's death and likely will not be known until a toxicology report is complete, which could take several weeks.

An investigator spoke with the person who gave Chamberlin the pill. That person admitted to not having a prescription for fentanyl and did not tell police where the pill was obtained from.

Investigators are now seeking a search warrant for Chamberlin's phone, the phone of the person who allegedly gave him the pill and any controlled substances or drug paraphernalia found inside Chamberlin's home. Police believe access to these items will shed more light on Chamberlin's death.

