Memorial for former Spokane County Sheriff Deputy Craig Chamberlin happening Saturday

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A memorial to honor the life of former Spokane County Sheriff Deputy Craig Chamberlin will be taking place on Saturday, May 6 in Spokane Valley.

The memorial will be taking place at One Church, located at 15601 E 24th Ave, in Spokane Valley at 2 p.m. A celebration of life after service will be held at Craft and Gather.

Chamberlin's family confirmed he passed away on Sunday evening but did not share any further details about his death.

Chamberlin served with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office for about two decades. He was seen in many TV interviews during his time with the Sheriff's Office.

He entered the race for Sheriff in 2022 but withdrew amid controversy.

Former Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich fired Chamberlin after an investigation into his conduct. Chamberlin claimed the firing was politically motivated and related to his plan to run for Sheriff.

