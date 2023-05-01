Former Spokane County Sheriff Deputy Craig Chamberlin dies

His family called the death 'unforeseeable.' Chamberlin briefly entered the race for Spokane County Sheriff in 2022 before withdrawing.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Spokane County Sheriff Deputy Craig Chamberlin has died. His family confirms that he passed away on Sunday evening.

"With a heavy heart we are announcing the passing of our father, our best friend, our super hero, Craig Chamberlin," his family posted online. "It was unforeseeable and we as a family are still in shock."

The family did not share any further details about his death.

“We’re just as shocked as everyone else, it’s hard to put into words how we’re feeling right now,” his daughter Mackenzie Chamberlin told KREM 2 News.

Chamberlin served with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office for about two decades. He was seen in many TV interviews during his time with the Sheriff's Office.

He entered the race for Sheriff in 2022 but withdrew amid controversy.

Former Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich fired Chamberlin after an investigation into his conduct. Chamberlin claimed the firing was politically motivated and related to his plan to run for Sheriff.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.