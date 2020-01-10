'COPS' filming with Spokane County Sheriff's Office until November

‘COPS’ film crews have ridden with Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies for many years.

SPOKANE, Wash — Two ‘COPS’ film crews have been riding with Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and Spokane Valley Deputies, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

The film crews started riding with deputies in September and will continue through the first week of November.

According to SCSO Corporal Mark Gregory, ‘COPS’ film crews have ridden with Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies for many years.

“Shows like COPS highlight the work of law enforcement,” Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said in a press release. “They show, even for a few minutes, what the men and women out protecting our communities deal with day in and day out. People need to see how quickly things can turn, the decisions that need to be made quickly, and how well Deputies and Officers adjust and respond appropriately. They show the hard work and professionalism of law enforcement, despite what some anti-law enforcement activists and those in the media want you to believe.”

‘COPS’ along with ‘LIVE PD’ were canceled by networks in June amid unrest over police brutality and racism in the United States. ‘COPS’ was canceled by the Paramount Network and, at the time, a network spokesperson said, “Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return.”

It's not clear whether the company that makes the show, Langley Productions, would try to find a new home for it. It’s also unclear when the Spokane episodes would air.

Shows like these have led to some controversy among Spokane-area leaders and community members alike since 2018.

Spokane City Council Member Breean Beggs, who now serves as council president, began raising questions about reality police shows like ‘COPS.’ He was concerned that it showed the worst of Spokane.

Knezovich countered that point by saying the show served as a good recruiting tool for his department.